Coronavirus shutters elementary school in Paso Robles

February 6, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles school district officials closed the campus of Winifred Pifer Elementary School on Thursday after an undisclosed number of individuals tested positive for the coronavirus.



During the closure, students will return to remote learning. The campus is scheduled to remain closed next week and reopen for in-person classes on Feb. 16, according to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

According to district officials, they closed the Winifred Pifer campus out of an abundance of caution. Workers are cleaning and disinfecting the campus during the closure.

In late January, district officials in Atascadero temporarily shut down the campus of Santa Rosa Academic Academy, also an elementary school, because of a coronavirus outbreak.

