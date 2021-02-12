Indoor dining and hair care reopening soon in SLO County

February 11, 2021

If San Luis Obispo County continues to have low coronavirus positivity rates, multiple businesses can either reopen or relax restrictions as the county moves from the purple to the red tier as soon as next week, said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County’s public health officer.

In California’s red tier, nail salons, movie theaters and gyms can reopen. It also allows for indoor restaurant dining and hair care.

After two weeks in the red tier, school districts can reopen K-12 schools.

During the past two days, 101 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 18,889 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 205 have died and 17,676 have recovered.

There are 36 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with nine in intensive care units.

Cases by area

Paso Robles – 3,714

San Luis Obispo – 3,523

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,372

Atascadero – 1,753

Nipomo – 1,409

Arroyo Grande – 1,334

Grover Beach – 769

Oceano – 645

Templeton – 561

San Miguel – 461

Los Osos – 431

Morro Bay – 379

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 337

Pismo Beach – 301

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 205

Cambria – 165

Shandon – 133

Santa Margarita – 122

Creston – 80

Cayucos – 66

Avila Beach – 26

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 30,502 confirmed coronavirus cases and 366 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 10,372 Santa Barbara — 5,576 Lompoc — 3,193 Orcutt — 1,599 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,079



As of Thursday evening, there have been 3,443,360 positive cases, and 45,971 deaths in California.

More than 28,002,240 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 486,922 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 108,282,208 cases with 2,377,285 dead.

