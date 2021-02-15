Front Page  »  

Multiple employees flee California’s unemployment agency

February 15, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

More than 1,500 staff and managers have departed California’s fraud-stricken unemployment agency since coronavirus measures took effect last March. [LA Times]

Last month, officials acknowledged the state of California has paid out at least $11 billion in unemployment funds to fraudsters, and the total could be as high as $31 billion. Fraudsters extracting funds from the state unemployment system include members of crime rings based in Nigeria, China and Russia, as well as groups and individuals collecting benefits paid in the names of prison inmates in California.

As California’s unemployment system has been plagued with fraud, the Employment Development Department (EDD) has been slow to approve legitimate claims for benefits, promoting complaints from residents across the state. California lawmakers blame attrition, in part, for slowing the processing of unemployment claims.

This month, state Auditor Elaine Howle said in a report that poor planning and decisions on staffing have contributed to widespread delays in approving claims. It takes 13 weeks for the EDD to fully train new employees to help claimants with application problems, though the agency says new tools are being provided to workers to help them resolve issues by searching keywords in a training manual.

Because of an increase in demand, the EDD has hired 4,878 workers since March 2020. However, 1,591 employees have left the agency over the same period, according to figures released by the EDD.

Among the departures, there have been “a few” vacancies in its fraud office, leaving just 17 investigators, the EDD said. The EDD’s third in command recently departed the agency following just three months on the job and after replacing someone who held the position for six months.

Likewise, top-level managers of the EDD’s parent agency, the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, are also leaving their positions.

Stewart Knox, who was the agency’s second in command, left the Labor and Workforce Development Agency in November. Knox shared responsibilities in overseeing the EDD with other staff, including California Labor Secretary Julie Su, who is now slated to join the Biden Administration.

Despite her oversight of an agency rife with fraud, the Biden Administration has tapped Su to become United States Deputy Secretary of Labor. Su’s appointment is pending Senate confirmation.

Meanwhile, three Republican members of Congress, including California Rep. Darrell Issa have asked the chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee to hold a hearing on unemployment fraud in California.


Francesca Bolognini

A thoughtful reading of the above information will make it abundantly clear that the bulk if the cybercrime has taken place due to international tampering. And all of the cybercrime fraud committed was of a Federal Crime nature. I fully expect most of the commenters on this site to slam the State for the fact this happened. However perhaps most of them are unaware that the executive in charge of the previous administration (hint: sat in the Oval Office), whose main apparent objective in said office was to deregulate everything possible and dispose of what he considered superfluous government agencies, not only did away with the Pandemic Response Team, but also defunded our cybersecurity sector just 2 days before the Russians hacked into EVERYTHING (coincidence?), and did not see his way clear to reinstate it, even when everything was forced online by the ensuing pandemic.


So, please bear these simple facts in mind when making ill informed comments about who is to blame for this mess. As in blaming the official who is being promoted for deciding to put the need of The People first or the Governor you don’t like, who was doing the same. It went all the way to the top of the Federal level, folks. Whether you choose to accept that or not.


In fact I am glad that an investigation is being called for. Because it is needed to make these facts clear. Without proper cybersecurity, which is an exponentially increasing need, individuals are at constantly increasing jeopardy, business, large and small cannot function, all State governments are (obviously) at risk and our National Security is forfeit.


02/15/2021 3:00 pm 
02/15/2021 3:00 pm
coyote

“Despite her oversight of an agency rife with fraud, the Biden Administration has tapped Su to become United States Deputy Secretary of Labor.-A perfect example of government intelligence.Promoting the inept to their highest level of incompetence.


02/15/2021 1:25 pm 
02/15/2021 1:25 pm
HonestyPlanet

The highest levels of our Government have recently proven

their incompetence .Problem is, they were elected by apparently uneducated citizens, not promoted by bureaucrats.


02/15/2021 5:50 pm 
02/15/2021 5:50 pm
﻿