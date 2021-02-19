Nipomo woman died from blunt force trauma, investigators say

February 18, 2021

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office determined a 68-year-old woman who was found dead in her Nipomo home last year died from blunt force trauma.

On May 27, 2020, deputies responding to a 911 call at a home on the 100 block of Tefft Street found Debra Glenn’s body. Deputies determined her death was suspicious.

Investigators are still awaiting a toxicology report, as they investigate the death.



The sheriff’s department is not releasing any further information at this time.

