Santa Maria police arrest teen shooting suspect, hunt another

February 3, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria detectives arrested a 17-year-old boy on Tuesday who allegedly shot a person last September. Police also released details about a shooting that occurred Monday evening and involves a gunman who is still on the loose.

On Sept. 20, a juvenile victim suffered a gunshot wound in the 400 block of E. Orange Street and was transported in a private vehicle to the hospital. The victim was in critical condition at the time but survived the shooting, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Following an extensive investigation, detectives identified the 17-year-old as the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday. Police believe the shooting was gang related.

In an unrelated shooting on Monday, one of two to occur in Santa Maria within 48 hours, a man suffered a gunshot wound in the 100 block of E. Sunset Avenue and was then transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers determined an argument broke out between an individual and several members of a family. During the argument, a suspect pulled out a gun and shot one of the family members.

The suspect fled the scene. Detectives are working with witnesses to identify and locate the shooter.

Police say the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident and is not gang related.

