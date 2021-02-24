Front Page  »  

Wanted man crashes into former liquor store in Pismo Beach

February 24, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver slammed a BMW sedan Tuesday evening into a vacant building in Pismo Beach that formerly housed a liquor store.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Robert Otiz, 34, slammed into a building at 1481 Price Street, where First Stop Liquor was previously located, injuring a passenger. Ortiz then fled the scene.

Pismo Beach police officers arrested him shortly afterwards on a felony hit and run charge and an assault warrant from another county.

He is currently in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $110,000.


Francesca Bolognini

Again with the BAIL? What if he is affiliated with monied criminals who want him out? What if he has cash stashed? The charges alone should warrant holding him. He fled. More than once. What are they thinking? Why should someone like that be unleashed on the public just because someone ponies up cash? The bail system is unequal treatment under the law.


02/24/2021 2:43 pm
