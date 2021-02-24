Front Page  »  

With SLO County’s COVID-19 cases down, restaurants could reopen next week

February 24, 2021

With COVID-19 new new cases rapidly plummeting in San Luis Obispo County, it is likely indoor dining at restaurants will resume next week.

In order for restaurants, hair and nail salons and gyms to resume indoor activities, the county is required to meet red tier metrics for two weeks. The county met the red tier metrics last week.

If the number of cases continues to decline or remain stable, SLO County will move into the less restrictive red tier next week.

During the past two days, SLO County reported 42 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,500 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 221 have died.

There are 22 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with eight in intensive care units.

Cases by area

  • Paso Robles – 3,859
  • San Luis Obispo – 3,660
  • California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,377
  • Atascadero – 1,817
  • Nipomo – 1,467
  • Arroyo Grande – 1,375
  • Grover Beach – 803
  • Oceano – 669
  • Templeton – 589
  • San Miguel – 481
  • Los Osos – 446
  • Morro Bay – 400
  • Cal Poly (campus residents) – 341
  • Pismo Beach – 309
  • Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206
  • Cambria – 174
  • Shandon – 138
  • Santa Margarita – 128
  • Creston – 80
  • Cayucos – 68
  • Avila Beach – 27
  • San Simeon – 21
  • Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 31,630 confirmed coronavirus cases and 398 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

    • Santa Maria — 10,681
    • Santa Barbara — 5,850
    • Lompoc — 3,302
    • Orcutt — 1,661
    • Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,086

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 3,530,294 positive cases, and 49,925 deaths in California.

More than 28,961,905 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 517,129 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 113,049,505 cases with 2,505,899 dead.

1
everyman

How about this? I gouge your eyes out or I break all your ribs? That is much like what the state has offered us. Being excited to move to the red is like thanking God that the bad man will only break all my ribs, and spare my eyes. Lucky me! If you read what all of the tiers allow, there is no winning for the restaurant owner. All the tiers involve pain.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
02/24/2021 4:13 pm
