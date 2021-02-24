Wanted man crashes into former liquor store in Pismo Beach

February 24, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver slammed a BMW sedan Tuesday evening into a vacant building in Pismo Beach that formerly housed a liquor store.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Robert Otiz, 34, slammed into a building at 1481 Price Street, where First Stop Liquor was previously located, injuring a passenger. Ortiz then fled the scene.

Pismo Beach police officers arrested him shortly afterwards on a felony hit and run charge and an assault warrant from another county.

He is currently in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $110,000.

