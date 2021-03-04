California to restrict 40% of vaccine doses for disadvantaged areas

March 4, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to restrict 40% of all vaccine doses in the state for disadvantaged neighborhoods and to lower the requirement to move into the red-tier.

State officials plan to distribute the restricted doses to approximately 400 ZIP codes with about 8 million residents eligible for the shots. Many of the neighborhoods where the doses will go are concentrated in Los Angeles County and the Central Valley.

The state has deemed those areas most vulnerable based on factors including family income, education level, public transportation and air quality. Race and ethnic makeup of neighborhoods are not explicit factors, but the 400 ZIP codes overlap heavily with areas with higher populations of Blacks, Latinos and Asians and Pacific Islanders.

Once 2 million vaccine doses are distributed in the disadvantaged areas, the state will make it easier for counties to move out of the purple tier and enter the red tier. After 4 million doses are distributed in vulnerable neighborhoods, the state will lower the requirements to enter the orange and yellow tiers.

