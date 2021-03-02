Coronavirus cases in SLO County down another 21% in past seven days
March 2, 2021
The number of new coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County fell by 21% during the past seven days, better than the state which is down approximately 19%, according to the California Department of Public Health.
During the past three days, SLO County reported 53 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,696 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 235 have died.
There are 19 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with five in intensive care units.
Cases by area
- Paso Robles – 3,899
- San Luis Obispo – 3,697
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,382
- Atascadero – 1,844
- Nipomo – 1,491
- Arroyo Grande – 1,394
- Grover Beach – 815
- Oceano – 675
- Templeton – 593
- San Miguel – 488
- Los Osos – 451
- Morro Bay – 405
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 342
- Pismo Beach – 316
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206
- Cambria – 174
- Shandon – 139
- Santa Margarita – 131
- Creston – 80
- Cayucos – 68
- Avila Beach – 28
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 31,867 confirmed coronavirus cases and 409 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. New coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County have fallen 41% during the past seven days.
Cases by area:
- Santa Maria — 10,782
- Santa Barbara — 5,960
- Lompoc — 3,364
- Orcutt — 1,697
- Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,086
As of Monday evening, there have been 3,559,225 positive cases, and 52,489 deaths in California.
More than 29,314,254 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 527,226 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 115,069,189 cases with 2,552,081 dead.
