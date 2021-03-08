Deputies investigating suspicious death in Los Olivos

March 8, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a suspicious death, which may be connected to a car crash that occurred in Los Olivos Sunday evening.

At 6:12 p.m., a 911 caller alerted authorities to the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos, according to the sheriff’s office. At the same time, a traffic collision was reported, also in the 6200 block of Foxen Canyon Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire personnel and sheriff’s deputies came out to the scene. Officials closed Foxen Canyon Road at Zaca Station Road Sunday evening. The roadway has since reopened, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has yet to release additional information about the death.

