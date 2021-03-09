SLO County COVID-19 cases fall another 21%
March 8, 2021
The average number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County fell another 21% over the past seven days, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Over the past three days, SLO County reported 25 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,860 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 247 have died.
There are 17 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with five in intensive care units.
Cases by area
- Paso Robles – 3,926
- San Luis Obispo – 3,727
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,383
- Atascadero – 1,870
- Nipomo – 1,500
- Arroyo Grande – 1,407
- Grover Beach – 824
- Oceano – 677
- Templeton – 597
- San Miguel – 496
- Los Osos – 455
- Morro Bay – 408
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 373
- Pismo Beach – 322
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206
- Cambria – 174
- Shandon – 139
- Santa Margarita – 131
- Creston – 80
- Cayucos – 68
- Avila Beach – 28
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 32,14 confirmed coronavirus cases and 424 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area:
-
- Santa Maria — 10,923
- Santa Barbara — 6,074
- Lompoc — 3,397
- Orcutt — 1,712
- Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,088
As of Monday afternoon, there have been 3,602,625 positive cases, and 54,364 deaths in California.
More than 29,740,504 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 538,556 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 116,732,226 cases with 2,611,470 dead.
