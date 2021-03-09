SLO County COVID-19 cases fall another 21%

March 8, 2021

The average number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County fell another 21% over the past seven days, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Over the past three days, SLO County reported 25 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,860 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 247 have died.

There are 17 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with five in intensive care units.

Cases by area

Paso Robles – 3,926

San Luis Obispo – 3,727

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,383

Atascadero – 1,870

Nipomo – 1,500

Arroyo Grande – 1,407

Grover Beach – 824

Oceano – 677

Templeton – 597

San Miguel – 496

Los Osos – 455

Morro Bay – 408

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 373

Pismo Beach – 322

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206

Cambria – 174

Shandon – 139

Santa Margarita – 131

Creston – 80

Cayucos – 68

Avila Beach – 28

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 32,14 confirmed coronavirus cases and 424 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 10,923 Santa Barbara — 6,074 Lompoc — 3,397 Orcutt — 1,712 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,088



As of Monday afternoon, there have been 3,602,625 positive cases, and 54,364 deaths in California.

More than 29,740,504 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 538,556 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 116,732,226 cases with 2,611,470 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...