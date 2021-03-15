Firefighters rescue injured hiker from trail near Shell Beach
March 15, 2021
Cal Fire personnel rescued an injured hiker, who possibly suffered a broken leg, from the Ontario Ridge Trail near Shell Beach on Sunday.
Shortly before noon, a person reported an injured hiker on the Ontario Ridge Trail. Rescue crews arrived at the scene and found the hiker had suffered a hand injury, in addition to the apparent leg injury.
Crews secured the hiker and wheeled the injured person down a slope along Shell Beach Road near Avila Beach Drive, photos show. An ambulance transported the hiker to a local hospital.
