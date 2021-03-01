Gov. Newsom tweets all elementary students back to campus by April

March 1, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a deal Monday to encourage many elementary school to reopen their campuses within a month.

Newsom and state lawmakers agreed to provide financial incentives to schools for reopening. The state is allocating $6.6 billion toward the reopening of schools, Newsom stated in a tweet.

The governor said all elementary school students in red tier counties should return to campus by April 1. Likewise, schools should reopen by April 1 for K-2 students in purple counties.

“We need to get our kids back in the classroom,” Newsom stated.

SLO County is likely moving into the red tier later this week.

Loading...