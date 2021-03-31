Investigators identify homicide victim as Shandon teenager

March 30, 2021

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies have identified the person killed on March 7 in Los Olivos as 17-year-old Santiago Maldonado Martinez of Shandon.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a 911 caller reported a single vehicle accident in the 6200-block of Foxen Canyon Road. Medics and CHP officers responded to the area and quickly determined that the vehicle had not been involved in a traffic collision and that the solo occupant was deceased.

Sheriff’s deputies responded, took over the investigation, closed the roadway and requested detectives respond. Investigators then determined the teen had been murdered.

This investigation is ongoing and there is limited information available for release at this time.

Sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call (805) 681-4171. To leave an anonymous tip online, you can submit information without a trace at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.

