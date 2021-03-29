Police officer shoots and kills pedestrian in Lompoc

March 29, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Lompoc police shot and killed a pedestrian who was allegedly armed with a handgun Sunday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a 911 caller reported a person wielding a handgun was walking northbound on H Street. The caller last spotted the suspicious person in the 100 block of the North H and the G Street alley.

Officers arrived in the area, located the suspect and opened fire, police said.

Emergency personnel pronounced the suspect dead at the scene. Authorities are withholding the deceased person’s name as relatives are notified about the death.

The police department is not currently disclosing any additional details about the moments leading up to the fatal shooting.

Lompoc police requested that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office conduct the investigation into the shooting. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4100.

