One person killed, three injured in alleged DUI crash in Nipomo

March 28, 2021

One person was killed and three others were injured after a 24-year-old man drove the wrong way on Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday, crashing head on into another vehicle, according to the CHP. The alleged drunk driver then fled the scene.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Ernesto Herrera of Santa Maria drove onto Highway 101 from Tefft Street, headed southbound in the northbound lanes. Herrera then crashed head 0n into Jose Cruz Jr.’s Honda.

Cruz and a female passenger suffered major injuries while a third passenger, who was ejected from the vehicle, died from their injuries.

Herrera fled his vehicle on foot, but was located shortly afterwards.He suffered minor injuries.

Officers arrested Herrera on suspicion of manslaughter, DUI, hit-and-run, having a blood alcohol content of .10 or higher and grand theft. He remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Loading...