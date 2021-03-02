Restaurants in SLO County can now reopen inside dining

March 2, 2021

San Luis Obispo County advanced today from the restrictive purple tier into the more lenient red tier, while neighboring Santa Barbara County remains in the purple tier.

Even though the number of new coronavirus cases in both counties continues to plummet, SLO County rates are adjusted down lower based on a larger number of people testing negative for the virus. SLO County has a 12.6 case rate per 100,000 people, which the state adjusted down to 6.8.

In Santa Barbara County, the case rate is 15 per 100,000, which the state adjusted down to 13.

In California’s red tier, restaurants, movie theaters and museums can open indoors at 25% occupancy. Gyms can reopen at 10% occupancy and retail can increase occupancy to 50%.

On Tuesday, SLO County reported 28 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,724 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 236 have died.

There are 19 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with five in intensive care units.

Cases by area

Paso Robles – 3,899

San Luis Obispo – 3,709

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,382

Atascadero – 1,850

Nipomo – 1,492

Arroyo Grande – 1,400

Grover Beach – 816

Oceano – 675

Templeton – 594

San Miguel – 489

Los Osos – 455

Morro Bay – 406

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 342

Pismo Beach – 316

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206

Cambria – 174

Shandon – 139

Santa Margarita – 131

Creston – 80

Cayucos – 68

Avila Beach – 28

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 32,050 confirmed coronavirus cases and 413 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 10,782 Santa Barbara — 5,960 Lompoc — 3,364 Orcutt — 1,697 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,086



As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 3,561,010 positive cases, and 52,620 deaths in California.

More than 29,358,755 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 528,718 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 115,244,147 cases with 2,557,990 dead.

