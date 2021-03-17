SLO County headed towards the COVID-19 orange tier
March 16, 2021
San Luis Obispo County could enter the less restrictive COVID-19 orange tier next week if new case rates do not increase, which would allow more businesses to reopen and increase occupancy for other sectors.
In California’s orange tier, bars can reopen outdoors, wineries and breweries can reopen indoors at 25% occupancy, non-essential offices can bring back employees and most businesses can increase occupancy.
Over the past six days, SLO County reported 149 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 20,115 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 253 have died.
There are nine SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with three in intensive care units.
Cases by area
- Paso Robles – 3,978
- San Luis Obispo – 3,829
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384
- Atascadero – 1,900
- Nipomo – 1,525
- Arroyo Grande – 1,417
- Grover Beach – 836
- Oceano – 682
- Templeton – 602
- San Miguel – 507
- Los Osos – 463
- Morro Bay – 412
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 373
- Pismo Beach – 326
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206
- Cambria – 175
- Shandon – 139
- Santa Margarita – 133
- Creston – 84
- Cayucos – 68
- Avila Beach – 28
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 32,669 confirmed coronavirus cases and 430 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area:
-
- Santa Maria — 11,026
- Santa Barbara — 6,129
- Lompoc — 3,424
- Orcutt — 1,723
- Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,088
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 3,628,616 positive cases, and 56,143 deaths in California.
More than 30,192,224 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 549,367 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 121,229,797 cases with 2,681,963 dead.
