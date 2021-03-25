Templeton woman’s body found near Highway 1 in Big Sur

March 25, 2021

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Department has identified the deceased person found Wednesday near Rat Creek in Big Sur as Nancy Lynn Algert of Templeton.

At about 10 a.m., workers repairing a washed-out stretch of Highway 1 discovered a Algert’s body near their construction site. Investigators believe Algert parked her vehicle along the highway and walked over to the construction site.

While investigators are not releasing a cause of death until an autopsy is conducted, they do not suspect foul play.

The coroner has scheduled an autopsy for Thursday afternoon.

