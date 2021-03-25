Templeton woman’s body found near Highway 1 in Big Sur
March 25, 2021
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Department has identified the deceased person found Wednesday near Rat Creek in Big Sur as Nancy Lynn Algert of Templeton.
At about 10 a.m., workers repairing a washed-out stretch of Highway 1 discovered a Algert’s body near their construction site. Investigators believe Algert parked her vehicle along the highway and walked over to the construction site.
While investigators are not releasing a cause of death until an autopsy is conducted, they do not suspect foul play.
The coroner has scheduled an autopsy for Thursday afternoon.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines