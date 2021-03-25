Highway 1 repair crews find woman’s body near Rat Creek
March 25, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Workers repairing a washed-out stretch of Highway 1 in Monterey County discovered a dead body near their construction site Wednesday morning.
At about 10 a.m., workers found the body of a deceased female in the Rat Creek area, according to Caltrans. Investigators believe the body had been at the location for an extended time.
Officials temporarily halted repairs to Highway 1 after the discovery of the body. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the person’s death.
The stretch of highway was washed away during a storm in January that occurred after the Dolan Fire scorched the area.
