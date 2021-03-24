Front Page  »  

Thieves steal 73 catalytic converters from cars in SLO this year

March 24, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Less than three months into the year, thieves have stolen a total of 73 catalytic converters from vehicles in San Luis Obispo, according to police.

Six of the 73 catalytic converters thefts since Jan. 1 occurred last week. All six of the catalytic converters stolen last week were taken from Toyota Priuses, police said.

To protect against theft and damage, the police department is instructing residents to park inside a garage. If residents do not have a garage, police suggest people park in well-lit areas and to have a mechanic install anti-theft devices on one’s vehicle.

Additionally, police say now is the time to ramp up the sensitivity of car alarms. Likewise, if anyone hears the sound of a sawzall near parked cars at about 2 a.m., call 911, police said.

Last month, officers caught three thieves from Northern California as they were stealing catalytic converters in San Luis Obispo. Police tracked down the suspects following a tip from a resident who heard what sounded like metal being cut shortly after 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Mustang Drive. The thieves admitted to stealing two catalytic converters each in San Luis Obispo and in Monterey County, according to police.


Loading...
Related:


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Jorge Estrada

Maybe the homeless camps are a cover for this exhausting industry, palladium hoarders, in their non-suspect tents? Or could it be those tall, red headed Irishmen looking to cash in for another bottle of Perrier? How about this scenario: Car stops in the middle of road, turns on the cab lights to look at road map, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 seconds, done, another back into the car and gone. It is just that fast and they are not likely large people.


Vote Up-7Vote Down 
03/24/2021 11:22 am
﻿