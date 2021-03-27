Uber driver convicted of raping college students in SLO

A San Luis Obispo County jury found an Uber guilty on Friday of 13 counts including rape, sexual assault and grand theft that were perpetrated against five victims.

The initial four victims were all SLO County college students, three of whom attended Cal Poly and one of whom attended Cuesta College. The fifth assault took place in Santa Barbara.

Alfonso Alarcon-Nunez, 39, is an illegal immigrant who was once deported to Mexico yet was living in Santa Maria, in possession of a driver’s license and working as an Uber driver. Alarcon-Nunez lured intoxicated women into his vehicle, followed them inside their homes, sexually assaulted them, stole valuables from them and charged them overly excessive amounts for their rides home.

Alarcon-Nunez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 26.

