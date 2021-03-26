SLO County coronavirus cases surge following Saint Patrick’s Day parties

March 26, 2021

Following dozens of local Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations, coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County have increased, meaning the county can no longer move into the less restrictive orange tier within the next week.

Of the 142 new coronavirus cases in SLO County over the past four days, 69 of those infected are under 29 years of age while only 12 are in the 65 and above age bracket. San Luis Obispo leads with 42 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 32 and Atascadero with 21.

The increase comes less than two week after groups of college and high school students attended Saint Patrick’s Day themed functions.

As of Friday afternoon, 20,402 people in SLO County have tested positive for the pandemic. Of those, 255 have died — two this week. There are seven SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with two in intensive care units.

Cases by area:

Paso Robles – 4,019

San Luis Obispo – 3,917

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384

Atascadero – 1,922

Nipomo – 1,540

Arroyo Grande – 1,430

Grover Beach – 853

Oceano – 685

Templeton – 607

San Miguel – 513

Los Osos – 470

Morro Bay – 416

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 373

Pismo Beach – 333

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206

Cambria – 176

Shandon – 139

Santa Margarita – 139

Creston – 84

Cayucos – 69

Avila Beach – 29

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 33,020 confirmed coronavirus cases and 435 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 11,135

Santa Barbara — 6,189

Lompoc — 3,496

Orcutt — 1,740

Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,088

As of Friday afternoon, there have been 3,655,376 positive cases, and 58,229 deaths in California.

More than 30,844,065 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 561,028 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 126,634,065 cases with 2,778,034 dead.

