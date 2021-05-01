Check out vaccination rates in your SLO County neighborhood

April 30, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Avila Beach leads San Luis Obispo County in the number of people over 16 years old who have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with slightly over 100%. The more than 100% rate is likely because of people who received a vaccine while vacationing in the area.

While there are a few exceptions, the higher percentages of people who elected to get vaccinated live along the coast while those in inland communities trail behind.

California tracks vaccinations by zip code on its open data portal. CalCoastNews has listed communities from the highest percentage of vaccinated residents over 16 years old to the lowest:

Avila Beach — zip code 93424 — slightly over 100%

San Luis Obispo — zip code 93401 — 67%

Cambria — zip code 93428 — 63%

Morro Bay — zip code 93442 — 57%

Pismo Beach — zip code 93449 — 57%

Nipomo — zip code 93444 — 56%

Arroyo Grande — zip code 93420 — 56%

Cayucos — zip code 93430 — 55%

Los Osos — zip code 93402 — 54%

Templeton — zip code 93465 — 53%

Grover Beach — zip code 93433 — 48%

Oceano — zip code 93445 — 47%

Atascadero — zip code 93422 — 44%

San Simeon — zip code 93452 — 43%

Paso Robles — zip code 93446 — 42%

Santa Margarita and Pozo — zip code 93453 — 42%

Creston — zip code 93432 — 37%

San Miguel — zip code 93451 — 37%

Shandon — zip code 93461 — 32%

SLO north side and the east side of Avila Beach — zip code 93405 — 29%

Bradley — zip code 93426 — 25%

