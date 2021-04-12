LAFCO to appoint Arroyo Grande director to its top spot

April 12, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) has selected Arroyo Grande’s new Community Development Department Director Robert Fitzroy to be its top executive. The LAFCO Commission will consider formally hiring Fitzroy at a meeting on Thursday.

Fitzroy previously worked for SLO County, filling several planning department roles, the last of which was assistant director. Fitzroy left the county for his job in Arroyo Grande two months ago, following an accusation in a whistleblower complaint that he agreed to waive thousands of dollars in fees for a development project.

Prior to his work for the county, Fitzroy was employed by Rincon Consultants as a planning and environmental impact consultant.

LAFCO plans to pay Fitzroy $253,138 annually in salary and benefits, according to a LAFCO staff report.

After former LAFCO executive officer Michael Prater took a job in Santa Barbara late last year, the commission hired David Church to serve as LAFCO’s interim executive officer.

Fitzroy graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s degree and he also has masters in natural resource management and environmental planning and public policy.

If the commissioners vote to approve him, Fitzroy is expected to begin work as the LAFCO executive officer on May 24.

