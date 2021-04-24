Paso Robles City Council approves 63% sewer rate increase
April 24, 2021
The Paso Robles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to raise sewer rates by approximately 60% for average users over the next four years.
The City Council approved a phased-in approach, with sewer rates increasing for average users by 24% on July 1 and then by 7% on April 1 of 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The average monthly residential sewer bill will rise from its current level of $46.80 to $58.20 on July 1. By April 2025, the average sewer bill in Paso Robles would rise to $76.38.
Low users will notice the highest rate increase, 126%, over the next four years.
The rate hike is slated to help pay the costs of infrastructure projects including a $47.2 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade, a $14.4 million recycled water facility and $9.7 million in sewer system upgrades.
After the council endorsed the rate hike in February, ratepayers had an opportunity to mount a majority protest in order to upend the sewer bill increases. However, the city received only 448 protests of the 5,174 required to overturn the increase.
