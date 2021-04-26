Paso Robles police arrest suspect in violent motel robbery

April 26, 2021

Paso Robles police arrested a man earlier this month for allegedly attacking a motel clerk during an attempted robbery in March and numerous other crimes.

On April 15, a caller reported Isiah Owens, 23, was vandalizing an apartment. Shortly after officers arrived at the apartment, Owens escaped out a window and ran eastbound towards the riverbed with officers in pursuit.

Officers then arrested Owens and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he remains with his bail set at $70,000.

Owens is suspected of participating in the botched March 15 robbery of the Economy Inn in Paso Robles.

After breaking into a locked office, two men attacked the clerk and demanded money. One suspect was armed with hard knuckles and the other had a long-bladed object, as well as a prominent “man-bun.”

The clerk fought back, pushing one of the would-be robbers out of the office while being attacked by the other from behind. The suspects then fled to a nearby ally.

Owens has five outstanding warrants, one being a felony warrant stemming from a domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon case, police wrote on Facebook.

Loading...