Two COVID-19 deaths in SLO County as case rates continue to rise

April 22, 2021

San Luis Obispo County reported two deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday as case rates per 100,000 increased from a seven day average of 7.2 to 7.4, according to California’s case statistics.

During the past two days, SLO County reported 47 new cases. Of those, San Luis Obispo leads with 18 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 11 and Nipomo with five.

As of Thursday afternoon, 21,038 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 260 have died. There are eight SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with two in intensive care.

Cases by area:

San Luis Obispo – 4,205

Paso Robles – 4,117

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384

Atascadero – 2,007

Nipomo – 1,569

Arroyo Grande – 1,475

Grover Beach – 874

Oceano – 695

Templeton – 629

San Miguel – 527

Los Osos – 494

Morro Bay – 431

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 375

Pismo Beach – 339

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 207

Cambria – 178

Santa Margarita – 148

Shandon – 141

Creston – 87

Cayucos – 69

Avila Beach – 30

San Simeon – 21

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 33,926 confirmed coronavirus cases and 445 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area:

Santa Maria — 11,426

Santa Barbara — 6,362

Lompoc — 3,637

Orcutt — 1,808

Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,089

There have been 3,728,396 positive cases, and 61,308 deaths in California.

More than 32,669,211 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 584,226 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 145,363,174 cases with 3,058,86 dead.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...