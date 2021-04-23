Two COVID-19 deaths in SLO County as case rates continue to rise
April 22, 2021
San Luis Obispo County reported two deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday as case rates per 100,000 increased from a seven day average of 7.2 to 7.4, according to California’s case statistics.
During the past two days, SLO County reported 47 new cases. Of those, San Luis Obispo leads with 18 cases, followed by Paso Robles with 11 and Nipomo with five.
As of Thursday afternoon, 21,038 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 260 have died. There are eight SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with two in intensive care.
Cases by area:
- San Luis Obispo – 4,205
- Paso Robles – 4,117
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,384
- Atascadero – 2,007
- Nipomo – 1,569
- Arroyo Grande – 1,475
- Grover Beach – 874
- Oceano – 695
- Templeton – 629
- San Miguel – 527
- Los Osos – 494
- Morro Bay – 431
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 375
- Pismo Beach – 339
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 207
- Cambria – 178
- Santa Margarita – 148
- Shandon – 141
- Creston – 87
- Cayucos – 69
- Avila Beach – 30
- San Simeon – 21
- Bradley – 7
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 33,926 confirmed coronavirus cases and 445 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area:
Santa Maria — 11,426
Santa Barbara — 6,362
Lompoc — 3,637
Orcutt — 1,808
Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,089
There have been 3,728,396 positive cases, and 61,308 deaths in California.
More than 32,669,211 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 584,226 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 145,363,174 cases with 3,058,86 dead.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines