Atascadero felon arrested on drug and gun charges

May 6, 2021

Police arrested a 27-year-old felon in Atascadero Tuesday on multiple drug and weapons charges after spotting the man looking into a parked car in the Motel 6 parking lot on El Camino Real.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers watched as the man appeared to conceal something in his waistband. Officers searched Manuel Roy Catron Jr. and found a fixed blade knife and a .40 caliber pistol concealed under his shirt.

While searching Catron, officers also found three additional fixed blade knives, a switchblade, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine, a baggie of suspected heroin and a baggie containing pills that Catron identified as Xanax.

During a search of his vehicle, officers located a rifle, stun gun, drug paraphernalia and additional pills.

Officers arrested Catron and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of narcotics, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and carrying a switchblade. He remains in jail with his bail set at $50,000.

