Bankruptcy auction for Paso Robles winery and estate

May 23, 2021

A Paso Robles winery and estate, currently leased by Rabbit Ridge, is being sold at a bankruptcy auction next month.

The two properties, a 310-acre vineyard with a turnkey winery on the north side of Paso Robles and a 7,500-square foot hilltop estate and vineyard on 160 acres on the south side of Paso Robles, can be purchased together or separately. The auction is slated to be held on June 10.

With up to 217 acres of fertile land, this is a chance to acquire a valuable, state-of the art gravity flow winery production facility capable and authorized to produce 400,000 cases of wine annually. The facility comes complete with four wells installed, one recessed loading door with leveler, a crush pad, fermentation room, extensive climate-controlled barrel storage room/warehouse/bottling building and office space.

The luxury residential estate sits atop a 160-acre winery with spectacular panoramic mountain views. The home has five bedrooms plus office, four bathrooms and includes custom construction featuring an entertainer’s kitchen. The dining room and step-down living room and wine cellar are ideal for entertaining, while the family room is designed for relaxing and suitable for a home theater.

With approximately 114 fertile acres, 71.5 of which are currently growing fruit, there are multiple options for the property.

The two properties are valued at between $30.5 million and $33 million.

Loading...