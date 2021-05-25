Front Page  »  

Controversy over blue line flag honoring slain SLO police officer

May 25, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Following the murder of 37-year-old detective Luca Benedetti, who was shot and killed while serving a warrant, the San Luis Obispo Police Department memorialized the officer by hanging two blue line flags in front of headquarters.

Throughout San Luis Obispo, people tied blue ribbons on trees and attached blue line flags to their vehicles in support of the officer’s family and law enforcement, actions that Cal Poly music professor Scott Glysson deemed racist.

“The flag with the blue line is not a sign of community support for police,” Glysson posted on Facebook. “It is a racist symbol. It was popularized at the same time and in direct response to the Black Lives Matter movement.”

At the center of the conflict is the blue line flag, to some a sign of support for law enforcement and to others a symbol of hate.

The issue arose after some BLM protesters, who marched in opposition to racism in policing, labeled all officers as racist based on their profession. Law enforcement supporters countered the protesters by tying blue ribbons on trees and waving blue line flags.

The discourse over the flag’s meaning has played out across the county following a series of protests in which BLM supporters repeatedly stopped traffic and yelled at people dining in restaurants.

Earlier this month, a thin blue line flag placed outside the Paso Robles Public Safety Center sparked controversy in the North County city, leading to the police chief ordering the flag be taken down.

Supporters of the blue line flag, like the Flags of Valor group, say it has long been used to support law enforcement.

“The phrase, ‘thin blue line,’ was initially mentioned in a 1911 poem by Nels Dickmann Anderson,” according to Flags of Valor. “In the 1950s, the blue line was adopted by law enforcement professionals to represent their courage and sacrifice while protecting the American people.”

Glysson, on the other side of the debate, believes the flag is a destructive symbol that disparages people of color.

“I can’t even imagine what a person of color must feel when they drive by a police station displaying this flag,” Glysson posted on Facebook.”Even if unintended, it tells a person of color their struggle is not important.”


paragon

It must be a slow news day when the nonsense that one random idiot spewed on facebook is considered a “controversy” that warrants an entire news article. Who cares? Scott Glysson is a facebook troll and this article says nothing about if anyone else shares his extremist views. It seems like this article was written as clickbait just to get people riled up and generate more views.


05/25/2021 3:09 pm
Jon Tatro

The flag stands for support of those officers who protect law and order in their communities and those who are against the flag are for lawlessness and criminality like the terrorist in BLM. It really is as simple as that.


05/25/2021 2:05 pm
Kevin Rice

White professor deciding how “people of color” should feel. What a RACIST twit!


05/25/2021 1:29 pm
kevin rise

There are so many other ways to show support Vs that disgusting flag that really in its entirety is Racist, it’s been used to counter BLM. It’s so sad, BLM is here to expose systemic racism and racists and White Nationalist Christians, that exist here in Slo and everywhere, and to move foward with our future while examining our sick sick past of white mens terrorism. But Faux News, MTG, Trump, other fakes psychopathic little white snowflakes of hate, scews everything with their lies, fake rhetoric, racism and hate. People hate what they dont understand, or like racism around here, they just ignore it. Everyone forgets how racist this county was, and still is. BLM, screw that thing blue lives bs flag and screw blue lives matter, racist crap.


05/25/2021 12:08 pm
agnative

LOL


05/25/2021 12:46 pm
Jon Tatro

Why do you hate Asian Americans Kevin rise, stop your hate.


05/25/2021 2:08 pm
ddc1983

It seems to me that the police deserve to have a flag / symbol that can be used for people to show their support for law enforcement. If people are offended by the blue line flag, couldn’t they at least suggest another flag/symbol to use?


05/25/2021 11:47 am
cooperdog

“I can’t even imagine what a person of color must feel when they drive by a police station displaying this flag,”


Have you ever asked any person of color outside those who live in your echo chamber? Sometimes “progressives” remind me of the followers of Jim Jones; blind loyalty to the cult.


05/25/2021 11:46 am
Slosum

A “music professor” at Cal Poly? Hahahahahah. Who cares? Jeez.


05/25/2021 11:44 am
shelworth

I for one don’t think Cal Poly music professor Scott Glysson gets to decide what is, or is not, Racist. Using “The Thin Blue Line” flag to honor a fallen Officer is just fine in my book. Does Glysson not know there are many Black Police Officers in this Country?


05/25/2021 11:04 am
