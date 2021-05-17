Deputies arrest those accused in the death of a Paso Robles infant

May 17, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and District Attorney Dan Dow will announce Monday afternoon arrests made over the death of a seven-month-old infant in Paso Robles.

Authorities have yet to release additional details about the case. Parkinson and Dow will hold a joint news conference on the matter at 1:30 p.m.

CalCoastNews will provide an update following the press conference.

Loading...