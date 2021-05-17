Paso Robles couple charged after infant dies of a drug overdose

May 17, 2021

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies arrested the parents of a 7-month-old girl after the infant died from ingesting fentanyl and methamphetamine, SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced Monday.

On Feb. 4, Shawn and Kayla Luhn reported their daughter Lilith was not breathing at their home in the 5000 block of Meadowlark Lane in Heritage Ranch. Emergency medical personnel airlifted the infant to Twin Cities Community Hospital and then later to a children’s hospital at Stanford University, where the infant died.

Doctors informed local sheriff deputies they suspected child neglect. Tests on the infant were positive for exposure to fentanyl and methamphetamine.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned Shawn and Kayla Luhm were suspected drug users. Inside the couple’s home, deputies found narcotics.

While examining evidence, investigators discovered an attempt to clean the crime scene before they could serve the search warrant. Evidence also revealed the parents attempted to obtain narcotics while at the hospital where their daughter was being treated at Stanford.

Following a three-month investigation, on May 14, detectives arrested 38-year-old Shawn Luhm and his wife 31-year-old Kayla Luhm for willful cruelty to a child with possible injury or death. Additionally, investigator arrested 36-year-old Melissa Currie of Atascadero as an accessory after the fact.

