Pro-Palestinian protesters march in San Luis Obispo

May 17, 2021

Amid nationwide protests against Israel, demonstrators marched through downtown San Luis Obispo on Sunday in a show of support for Palestinians. [KSBY]

Demonstrators called for the United States government to cut off all aid to the Israeli government and for Israel to halt its ongoing air strikes. Protesters carried Palestinian flags and signs including, “killing Palestinian children is not self-defense” and “one Holocaust doesn’t justify another.”

Protest organizer Sara Tubeileh said she was proud of the community for showing up, and she recognized many faces from Cal Poly.

Activist Hani Alzraiee said he was happy to see half of the crowd was not from the Middle East, but was still concerned about human rights and about people’s lives.

In North County, pro-Israel demonstrators waved the Israeli flag on Highway 101 overpasses near Atascadero.


FoxtrotYankee

As an American, I value the right to bear arms to protect myself from an authoritarian government.


If any government (foreign or domestic) thinks they can discriminate against us, airstrike our neighborhoods, bulldoze our houses, torture and kill our children — we don’t want that war, but we at least have a guerilla-fighting chance.


Palestine lost that war in the 1948 “War of Independence”. Lost again during the “6 day war” of 1967. Just because you lose a war doesn’t mean you agree with the government that beat you.


If I was born into Palestine, I expect my family would continue fighting nearly 100 years later, just like I’d expect them to do if a government tried to exterminate us from our land here in America.


Vote Up-8Vote Down 
05/17/2021 1:29 pm
Rambunctious

https://www.timesofisrael.com/deadly-duel-photos-capture-battle-between-iron-dome-and-hamas-rockets/


If you look at the night time picture of Hamas rockets being fired at civilians in Israel and the iron dome defensive rockets the story will become clear as to who the aggressor is….


Vote Up12Vote Down 
05/17/2021 12:21 pm
sardonicsentiment

I’m against protesting but I don’t know how to show it.


Vote Up9Vote Down 
05/17/2021 11:41 am
FoxtrotYankee

Rubber bullets, flash bangs, tear gas, sound cannons, pepper spray are all pretty common anti-protest measures.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
05/17/2021 2:34 pm
shelworth

Maybe if the Palestinians would quit launching missiles into Israel the Israelis would stop retaliating…


Vote Up17Vote Down 
05/17/2021 11:24 am
Buchon

Iran now backs the Palestinians with arms. They weren’t dumb enough to do so when Trump was the POTUS because they were terrified of him. Now that the US has a weak POTUS, Iran feels emboldened to do as it wishes.


If Palestine/Iran were to cease hostilities, there would be peace. If Israel were to cease hostilities, Israel would no longer exist. That’s not acceptable. It’s time to cleanse Gaza/Golan Heights/West Bank. Time to drive the majority of their inhabitants back into Jordan once and for all.


Vote Up13Vote Down 
05/17/2021 11:08 am
sharshofar

You can not make Peace with a people that want you and your Jewish people dead! If Hamas stops firing the war will stop If Israel stops they will all die…Perhaps that is what Palestinians supporters want!!!


Vote Up15Vote Down 
05/17/2021 10:33 am
Jorge Estrada

De-escalation would be great and hopefully defuse thousands of years of conflict between the Arabs and the Jews. Above all we need to avoid taking sides and keep our guard up so that the Arabs don’t find something other than the Twin Towers to destroy. Another good reason for separation of church and state, not just in our doctrine but in leadership. We may need to assure we have a good mix and address that question for the purpose of national security?


Vote Up-22Vote Down 
05/17/2021 10:31 am
Buchon

What do you know about the “separation of church and state?” Why did you even mention that in this context?


The “separation of church and state” has to do with the US Govt not recognizing a national religion (e.g. the Church of England), and the prohibition of making citizens attend it, or pay for it.


It has no application in this discussion.


Vote Up9Vote Down 
05/17/2021 11:12 am
coyote

Can you show me that part of the Constitution that is outlining your so-called “separation of church and state”?


Vote Up2Vote Down 
05/17/2021 11:31 am
south

While the situation in the ME is very complex and is the result of 3K years of ethnic hatred, there are some simple facts. There is no Palestine. It’s a name not a country. If the inhabitants of the region, Palestinians, want a country of their own, they need to make peace with the country that will grant it to them, Israel. Hamas is a terrorist organization funded by Iran. As long as they are in control there will not be peace and ergo there will not be a Palestine.


Vote Up52Vote Down 
05/17/2021 10:05 am
coyote

Exactly. The so-called “Palestinians” are just Arab squatters. If the rest of the Arab world is so concerned about them,why don’t they just remove them from Israel and assimilate them into their countries? The whole deal was started , once again, by the Arab squatters with weapons furnished by Iran. They started firing missiles into Israel, into areas of only civilian populations and now they’re crying about their casualties when Israel seeks to defend themselves. Israel goes way above and beyond what any reasonable person would expect as far as not striking civilians. The squatters purposely position their military weapons among the civilians in an attempt to sway public opinion. Apparently they are quite successful at manipulation of the media and a big surprise here, they’ve got the Antifa- BLM Marxists on their side now. The only reason that those people are there is to be a thorn in the side of Israel.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
05/17/2021 11:42 am
MrYan

Who needs a country? At this point they would be happy not to have their houses bulldozed.

Civilian homes get destroyed, not Hamas sites, as a matter of stated Israeli policy.


The recent unrest was caused by Ultra Orthodox Jews evicting Palestinians from their own homes.


Most here are ready to fight over a mask policy. Try having your lives, I mean everything in it, controlled for 40 years by an occupying government. You may feel differently.


Israel is our ally. They should reflect more of our values if they want to have our continued support.


Vote Up-17Vote Down 
05/17/2021 12:22 pm
FoxtrotYankee

Agreed, American’s protest government overreach when it comes to domestic mask mandates — then support government overreach when it involves foreign citizens being bombed.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
05/17/2021 1:37 pm
Buchon

“…is the result of 3K years of ethnic hatred…”


No. It’s about FAITH, it’s about RELIGION — or a grave distortion of both.


Those that don’t realize that will never comprehend what’s indeed a very complex situation.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
05/17/2021 1:32 pm
﻿