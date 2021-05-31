Driver crashes and then flees SLO County deputies twice

May 31, 2021

BY JOSH FRIEDMAN

A reckless driving suspect twice crashed his vehicle while being pursued by deputies and CHP officers in northeastern San Luis Obispo County Saturday afternoon, and he twice ran away from law enforcement personnel, both times managing to evade capture.

Dylan Keanu Wilson, 19, of Merced is still on the loose following Saturday afternoon’s vehicle and foot pursuit. The pursuit began as a CHP chase.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the CHP requested assistance from the sheriff’s office over a suspect driving recklessly in a red Volkswagen coupe. The suspect was heading eastbound on Highway 46 just east of Shandon. There, a deputy stopped Wilson’s vehicle, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson did not cooperate and became confrontational with the deputy. Wilson then drove away, and a pursuit began.

Shortly afterwards, while being followed by a CHP helicopter, Wilson crashed his Volkswagen and began to flee by foot. But, Wilson got back into his vehicle and started driving at a high rate of speed on northbound Highway 41.

Wilson then drove off the highway and through a fence. He again exited his vehicle and fled by foot.

Sheriff’s deputies searched for Wilson with help from a K-9, CHP air and ground units and Kern County deputies. Authorities temporarily closed Highway 41 between the interchange with Highway 46 and the summit at northbound Highway 41 in order to assist with the search. Yet, authorities failed to locate Wilson.

Officials describe Wilson as a white man who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.

Workers towed Wilson’s vehicle from the scene. The sheriff’s office says it will recommend SLO County prosecutors charge Wilson with felony fleeing with willful or wanton disregard for safety of persons or property.

