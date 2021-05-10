Live music returning to Vina Robles in Paso Robles

May 10, 2021

After a year of lockdowns and restrictions, live entertainment in San Luis Obispo County gets its mojo back with a fresh slate of summer concerts to keep local music lovers happy.

The Vina Robles Amphitheatre season kicks off on July 31 with guitar virtuoso singer-songwriter Joe Bonamassa. Nothing like sipping a pinot noir while listening to one of the greatest guitarists in the world.

Grammy Award winners The Mavericks and Los Lobos will co-headline on Aug. 14, and the “Funniest Show in Town at the Moment,” with Steve Martin and Martin Short, will play on Aug. 22.

Tickets go on sale May 14 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled dates.

To ensure the health and well-being of patrons, artists, and staff, enhanced health and safety measures will be implemented at the venue.

2021 shows

July 31 Joe Bonamassa (rescheduled from Aug. 3, 2020)

Aug. 14 The Mavericks and Los Lobos

Aug. 22 The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment, Steve Martin & Martin Short (rescheduled from July 18, 2020)

Sept. 5 Train (rescheduled from June 5, 2020)

Sept. 9 Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo plus special guest John Waite

Sept. 11 Ziggy Marley – A tribute to his father

Sept. 18 The Beach Boys (rescheduled from July 5, 2020)

Oct. 8 Los Angeles Azules

Oct. 16 Primus plus special guest Wolfmother (rescheduled from July 31, 2020)

Oct. 22 Fitz & The Tantrums

2022 shows

June 11 Barenaked Ladies (rescheduled from June 14, 2020)

