Deputies arrest those accused in the death of a Paso Robles infant
May 17, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and District Attorney Dan Dow will announce Monday afternoon arrests made over the death of a seven-month-old infant in Paso Robles.
Authorities have yet to release additional details about the case. Parkinson and Dow will hold a joint news conference on the matter at 1:30 p.m.
CalCoastNews will provide an update following the press conference.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines