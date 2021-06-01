Hundreds observe Memorial Day in Atascadero

Hundreds gathered at the Faces of Freedom Memorial in Atascadero on Memorial Day to honor soldiers who died while fighting for the United States.

The memorial at the Atascadero Lake Park, created in 2008, was built to honor all of our country’s military members. Portions of the memorial honor those who fought in World War I, World War II, The Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Dozens of veterans sat shoulder to shoulder to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

