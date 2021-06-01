Front Page  »  

Hundreds observe Memorial Day in Atascadero

June 1, 2021

Photo by Richard Bastian

Hundreds gathered at the Faces of Freedom Memorial in Atascadero on Memorial Day to honor soldiers who died while fighting for the United States.

Photo by Richard Bastian

The memorial at the Atascadero Lake Park, created in 2008, was built to honor all of our country’s military members. Portions of the memorial honor those who fought in World War I, World War II, The Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Photo by Richard Bastian

Dozens of veterans sat shoulder to shoulder to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Photo by Richard Bastian

Photo by Richard Bastian

Photo by Richard Bastian

 


Rambunctious

God Bless America…..freedom is not free…freedom does not come from government…..never forget…


06/01/2021 12:20 pm
paragon

Nice try, hippie, but a strong military is essential to protect your freedom and the last time I checked, the military IS part of the government.


God bless the soldiers that have kept all of us free, even liberal extremists like “Rambunctious” over here.


06/01/2021 7:07 pm
