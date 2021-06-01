Front Page  »  

Two motorcyclists killed in Northern Santa Barbara County crashes

June 1, 2021

Fatal collision in Los Alamos

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A pair of motorcyclists died in crashes in Northern Santa Barbara County during Memorial Day weekend.

First, a motorcyclist crashed in Santa Maria at about 8 a.m. Sunday. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred near the intersection of McCoy Lane and College Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers arrived at the intersection and found the motorcyclist, whom responders pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the deceased motorcyclist was a Hispanic man. Authorities are withholding the man’s identity while they notify relatives.

Then on Monday afternoon, a motorcycle collided with a vehicle on the southbound Highway 101 offramp at Bell Street in Los Alamos. Responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Fire officials say the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash did not suffer injuries. Law enforcement personnel are investigating the Los Alamos collision.


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Chill

Police don’t care about speeding drivers due to under funding.


Vote Up-7Vote Down 
06/01/2021 2:43 pm
sardonicsentiment

Sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.


That being said; Who else in on board with a more stringent driver license test for all? Upvote for yes.


Driving is not a right. It is a privilege. There are far too many unqualified drivers operating heavy machinery(aka cars) on the road. Tougher tests would reduce the number of bad drivers, the number of cars/pollution, etc etc. What might the downsides be?


Also, the crooked dmv employees taking bribes for licenses NEEDS to be addressed immediately! Disturbing stuff imo. Money over people’s lives; yikes.


Vote Up-5Vote Down 
06/01/2021 12:27 pm
Rambunctious

How sad…I wouldn’t take a bike out on the road today for all the money in the world…with cell phone distractions and way too many trucks and cars on the road….no way!!! people drive like maniacs today….


Vote Up12Vote Down 
06/01/2021 11:54 am
Mark

Why do we need to know that one of the people that died is hispanic? What does that have to do with anything? Race, race, race.


Vote Up11Vote Down 
06/01/2021 10:49 am
jdchem

Perhaps you have been sensitized? You didn’t object to the identification of his gender.


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
06/01/2021 3:14 pm
﻿