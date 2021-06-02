Nipomo man charged with multiple firearm offenses

June 2, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A probation search conducted last week at a Nipomo man’s home allegedly netted a pair of illicit rifles and ended with the suspect’s arrest.

On May 27, members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force, as well as SLO County probation and Arroyo Grande police officers, conducted a search of a home in the 300 block of Neptune Drive. During the search, officers found several items that required further investigation. The items included materials indicating gang affiliation, a Glock micro conversion kit, large capacity magazines and two assault rifles, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined the firearms were a Panther Arms A-15 semi-automatic short barreled rifle and a ghost gun semi-automatic short barreled rifle. Ghost guns are privately made firearms that have no serial number from a commercial manufacturer.

Authorities arrested Cesar Diego Ortega, 20, and booked him in the SLO County Jail on charges of possession of an assault rifle and possession of a short barreled rifle. Ortega is not currently listed as being in custody, according to the sheriff’s office website.

