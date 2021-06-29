Paso Robles pedophile sentenced to 285 years in prison

June 29, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County Judge sentenced a 49-year-old Paso Robles man to 285 years in prison on Monday for sexually abusing four children and videotaping three dozen other victims. Jason Robert Porter is expected to appeal the verdict.

Porter’s trial lasted six days, during which the defense did not call a single witness to testify and did not produce any evidence. Prosecutors showed the judge numerous videos of Porter filming himself digitally penetrating and molesting children.

Officers arrested Porter in June 2016, after a woman found him taking lewd photographs of her 6-year-old daughter.

SLO County Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera found Porter guilty of 52 criminal counts related to child sex abuse and invasion of privacy on June 2.

It appears, though, Porter’s strategy in the case has been to try to win on appeal. Previously, while representing himself in court, Porter filed motions claiming law enforcement, his prior public defender and the judge each violated his rights. Though represented at trial by attorney Jeffry Radding, Porter effectively did not mount a defense.

