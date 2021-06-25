Paso Robles police officers rescue man from burning house

June 24, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police officers rescued a man who was asleep inside a burning house on Wednesday afternoon.

Callers reported a fire burning inside a single-family home located at 514 Fein Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Police officers were the first to arrive at the scene.

Officers entered the home and found a man sleeping in a recliner in the living room, according to the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services. Police brought the man out of the house. He was later treated for smoke inhalation.

Paso Robles firefighters arrived at the scene at about 4 p.m. and found light smoke emerging from the front door of the house. Firefighters contained the blaze to one bedroom.

Cal Fire personnel assisted Paso Robles firefighters with extinguishing the blaze. In all, 14 firefighters responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

