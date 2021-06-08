Pismo Beach initiates water restrictions to combat drought conditions
June 8, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The city of Pismo Beach recently imposed water use restrictions to combat drought conditions.
Outdoor irrigation is now prohibited between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., as well as within 48 hours of rainfall. Irrigation can only occur at even-numbered addressed on Mondays and Thursday and at odd-numbered addresses on Tuesdays and Fridays, according to the new city rules.
Washing driveways, patios, sidewalks, streets and parking lots is prohibited, unless found necessary by the city to protect public health or safety. Likewise, water runoff onto adjacent properties, sidewalks, streets and gutters is prohibited.
Residents may only wash cars and other outdoor property with hand-controlled devices that shut off the water immediately when not in use. Additionally, fountains may only use water if its part of a recirculating system
The Pismo Beach rules allow restaurants to serve drinking water only in response to specific requests by customers. Furthermore, workers may not use potable water for compaction or dust control measures in construction projects.
Repeat violators can face increasing fines, beginning at $100.
