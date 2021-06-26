San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle crash

A San Luis Obispo resident was killed Wednesday evening while riding a motorcycle on Lopez Drive near Grieb Ranch Road in rural Arroyo Grande. [KSBY]

Shortly after 7 p.m., Michael John White, 58, was riding his 1998 Honda Super Hawk motorcycle eastbound at a high rate of speed when he drove off the road and hit a guardrail. White, who was ejected from his motorcycle, died from his injuries.

A CHP investigation into the fatal collision is ongoing. It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol factored into the collision.

