San Luis Obispo teen accused of dealing drugs on social media

June 25, 2021

Deputies arrested a San Luis Obispo teen last week who allegedly advertised the narcotics he was selling on Snapchat.

In February, multiple law enforcement agencies began investigating 19-year-old Josue Lopez, who they discovered was using Snapchat to advertise narcotics and facilitate sales.

On June 15, SLO police officers, SLO County deputies and probation officers raided Lopez’ home in the 1500 block of Madonna Road in SLO. Investigators seized a variety of narcotics, two non-serialized handguns and approximately $14,000 in cash.

The narcotics included 23 grams of Ecstasy tablets, 33 grams of counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride, 30 tablets containing Fentanyl and Acetaminophen, 1.95 grams of counterfeit Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills containing Fentanyl and 2 grams of counterfeit Alprazolam (Xanax) pills containing Etizolam

Investigators arrested Lopez for possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale and being armed while committing a felony.

