Semi-truck hits, kills bicyclist in San Luis Obispo

June 25, 2021

A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash with a semi-truck in San Luis Obispo.

Shortly after 7 a.m., 61-year-old Salvador Cortez was riding his bicycle northbound on Higuera when a semi-truck driver attempted to turn east onto Suburban Road, and crashed into the bicycle.

Cortez died at the scene.

San Luis Obispo police are investigation the fatal crash.

