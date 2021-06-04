Front Page  »  

SLO County Clerk Recorder resigns after a rocky five years

June 4, 2021

SLO County Clerk Recorder Tommy Gong

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder Tommy Gong is resigning his elected position after securing a job in another county.

Gong’s last day has not yet been announced. The SLO County Board of Supervisors is then tasked with appointing a new clerk recorder to serve until Jan. 2023. At that time, the winner of the 2022 election will take the seat.

Then the assistant clerk recorder, Gong won his first election in Nov. 2014. During his tenure, Gong faced multiple challenges regarding his job and his family.

During the 2018 election, Gong’s office miscategorized one of the three seats that were up for grabs on the Los Osos CSD Board.

In 2019, a San Luis Obispo judge sentenced Sherry Gong, Tommy Gong’s wife, to about six months in jail for embezzling more than $32,000 from the booster club of the Atascadero High School band.

Then in the 2020 election, thousands of voters in San Luis Obispo received two vote-by-mail ballots, while other voters in rural SLO County found themselves removed from the voter rolls.

During a heated SLO County Board Of Supervisors meeting on May 4, in which supervisors debated election rules, more than 130 people called in to voice their opinions. One caller accused Gong of being a member of the Chinese Communist Party, prompting an article in the LA Times about anti-Asian sentiment and Trump supporters on the Central Coast.


horse_soldier

Julie Rodewald ran the office professionally for many years.

Tommy had some big shoes to fill and unfortunately he did not.


06/04/2021 3:01 pm
IDBOUND

So Mr.Gong is doing what most government employees do when they have surrounded themselves with on the job mistakes and misused their job positions ….they get a different government job . He will now be double or at minimum triple dipping the system when he retires .I was wondering how long it would take for him to implode .He should have been fired quite awhile ago


06/04/2021 2:51 pm
paragon

The “more than 130 people called in to voice their opinions” were very obviously election conspiracy operatives and fraudsters who were not from anywhere near here. They were so dumb that most of them didn’t even know how to say the name “San Luis Obispo” correctly.


06/04/2021 1:50 pm
sloweb

The Gong Show is over.


06/04/2021 1:40 pm
Mitch C

Best of everything to the Gong family.


06/04/2021 1:16 pm
