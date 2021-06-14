Front Page  »  

What you should know about changes to mask rules in SLO County

June 14, 2021

San Luis Obispo County reopens its economy on Tuesday, which will allow most businesses to operate at full capacity and for fully vaccinated people to discard their masks aside from a few situations.

There are five exceptions to California’s new mask rules:

  • Masks are required for everyone on public transit and at transportation hubs.
  • Masks are required in childcare facilities and school settings through 12 grade. The CDC is expected to update childcare and school mask rules in the near future.
  • Masks are required at healthcare and long-term care facilities.
  • Masks are required at jails and prisons.
  • Masks are required at homeless shelters and cooling centers.

In addition, masks are required for unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings and businesses such as retail, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers, meetings, state and local government offices serving the public.

Guidance for business owners and operators:

  • Allow individuals to self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entry.
  • Implement vaccine verification to determine whether individuals are required to wear a mask.
  • Require all patrons to wear masks.

People exempt from mask requirements:

  • Children younger than two years old.
  • People with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a mask.
  • People who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.
  • People for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.


derasmus

Hmm… drove through and visited the following States from California recently:


Nevada

Arizona

Utah

Colorado

Kansas

Missouri

Illinois

Kentucky

Ohio

Virginia


Without exception, mask wearing was extremely rare. Business’ stated, if you have been vaccinated no mask requirement.


California is 4-5 weeks behind.


06/14/2021 6:01 pm
sardonicsentiment

Your health, is not my concern. That’s facts.


Other fun facts:

1 in 5 sexually active adults has herpes, and doesn’t know it.


1 in 5 adults do not wash their hands after using the bathroom.


The average sick worker goes back to work 2-3 days before they should, while still contagious.


Have fun out there lol. Practice basic sanitation. You’ll be alright.


06/14/2021 4:16 pm
Buchon

It’s going to be sorta fascinating to view all the over-woke, virtue-signalling, mask fetishists out there who’ll no doubt continue to “mask-up”, even when they’re outside and there’s no one within 50′ of them, or when they are driving alone. The masks have become integral symbols of their sociopolitical identifies. They’re not about to give them up.


It’ll also be a sad day of sorts for the nitwit jerks who have been strutting through stores mask-less with those edgy and misplaced looks of pride on their faces — just daring clerks (often low-paid and struggling just make it through their shifts) to question them.


06/14/2021 4:02 pm
mullyman

The long arm of the law has eased up ” BUT ” still controls indirectly thru businesses. The nurses back east who didn’t trust the vaccines were sent home after putting their health on the line helping others. Whatever your views on wearing a mask beware not to give government more ways to control your lives. Take a little here and there & nobody notices its all gone until its to late.


06/14/2021 3:48 pm
jordache

Because making kids wear masks all day is so good for their health. Stupid on steroids!


06/14/2021 3:42 pm
giblets56

“Implement vaccine verification “ ! That is entirely against HIPA laws. No one has the right to question people about their health except their licensed physician. Get real people!


06/14/2021 2:47 pm
Jon Tatro

I hope those pro masker virtue signalers continue to wear their masks when they drive alone or excercise outdoors , I like to readily identify the idiots in my community.


06/14/2021 2:15 pm
ddc1983

Double masking after getting fully vaccinated is the best way to show the world that you take covid even more serious than the CDC.


06/14/2021 4:31 pm
mazin

try the mirror


06/14/2021 4:34 pm
cleo

The idiots in the community are the ones who post comments like this. What’s it to you if someone chooses to wear a mask?


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
codysan

Cuz it’s funny!


06/14/2021 7:32 pm
Jon Tatro

I can tell you’re wearing your mask while writing your comment, science denial is a religion for many sheep.


Vote Up3Vote Down 
cleo

You can thank the “sheep” for keeping covid under control in this county.


06/14/2021 10:51 pm
