What you should know about changes to mask rules in SLO County

June 14, 2021

San Luis Obispo County reopens its economy on Tuesday, which will allow most businesses to operate at full capacity and for fully vaccinated people to discard their masks aside from a few situations.

There are five exceptions to California’s new mask rules:

Masks are required for everyone on public transit and at transportation hubs.

Masks are required in childcare facilities and school settings through 12 grade. The CDC is expected to update childcare and school mask rules in the near future.

Masks are required at healthcare and long-term care facilities.

Masks are required at jails and prisons.

Masks are required at homeless shelters and cooling centers.

In addition, masks are required for unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings and businesses such as retail, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers, meetings, state and local government offices serving the public.

Guidance for business owners and operators:

Allow individuals to self-attest that they are in compliance prior to entry.

Implement vaccine verification to determine whether individuals are required to wear a mask.

Require all patrons to wear masks.

People exempt from mask requirements:

Children younger than two years old.

People with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a mask.

People who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

People for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

