SLO man found sleeping in a car with replica gun and meth

June 14, 2021

James Taylor

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a man who was found sleeping inside a vehicle Sunday morning allegedly with a replica handgun on his lap and methamphetamine inside the car.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man was asleep inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of Southwood Drive with a handgun on his lap. Police arrived at the scene and found the man still asleep inside the vehicle.

Officers noticed what appeared to be a handgun on the man’s lap, according to the SLO Police Department. Police used a patrol vehicle loudspeaker to make announcements and have the suspect exit his vehicle.

The suspect, 37-year-old James Taylor of SLO, was initially uncooperative. But, police eventually took Taylor into custody without further incident.

Investigators determined Taylor had a replica Glock firearm and two ounces of methamphetamine that were packaged for sale, according to a police. Officers booked Taylor in SLO County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of an imitation firearm and obstructing or resisting an officer.

Taylor remains in custody with his bail set at $50,000, according to the county sheriff’s office website.


Stunned

While I clearly know why you can’t possess 2 ounces of meth I’m curious to know what the charge will be for simply possessing a firearm in plain view as it says. Any LE want to weigh in?


06/14/2021 2:39 pm
Messkit

The display of a replica or toy gun, in a manner to cause fear or concern, can be cited as brandishing a weapon.


This does not concern a replica or toy gun on or in a display.


A person that does not respond to police commands, and is uncooperative with law enforcement, and has a firearm carried openly on his/her person, can be cited not only with brandishing, but illegal use and carry of a firearm (doesn’t have to be a real gun, only perceived as real)


Does anyone else notice, that numerous state and federal firearms laws were violated by this man? Still think “gun laws” do anything to stop or slow criminals (the very people who do not follow said laws)?


06/14/2021 9:28 pm
Jorge Estrada

Winter, spring, summer or fall, all you got to do is call……….oops, wrong James Taylor.


Vote Up19Vote Down 
06/14/2021 2:20 pm
